Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ING Groep by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ING. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.48) to €15.30 ($16.45) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

ING opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

