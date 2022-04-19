Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 78.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PDFS shares. TheStreet cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $884.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

