Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of QuinStreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $602.81 million, a PE ratio of 92.08 and a beta of 0.95.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

