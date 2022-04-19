Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ENI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of ENI by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on E. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

