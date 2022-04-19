Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fresh Del Monte Produce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at $423,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDP opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $32,068.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,615 shares of company stock valued at $956,000 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

