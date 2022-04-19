Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $99.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

