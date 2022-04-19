Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,541,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,460,000 after acquiring an additional 169,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 137,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.