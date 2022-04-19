Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 109,734 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The GEO Group stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $798.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GEO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The GEO Group Profile
The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.
