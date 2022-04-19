Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 122,132 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Archrock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $87,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Archrock by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 3,544.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 645,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.90. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $195.25 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.28%.

About Archrock (Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.