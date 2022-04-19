Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,312 Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Guess’ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Guess’ by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guess’ by 38.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Guess’ by 8.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Guess’ declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

