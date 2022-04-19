Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,486 NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NextGen Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,490 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,083.08, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

