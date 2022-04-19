Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81,063 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ARMOUR Residential REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,845,000 after buying an additional 785,275 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 129,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:ARR opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.75 million, a PE ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 923.15%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

