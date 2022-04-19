Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $777,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $617.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

