Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $796,000 Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Viad at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Viad by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Viad by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Viad by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viad by 34.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

