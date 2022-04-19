Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $803,000 Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Insteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 2.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

