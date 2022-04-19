Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $836,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 69.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

