Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $837,000 Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hawaiian by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of HA stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $974.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.01. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

