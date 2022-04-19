Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $856,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

HSII opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $763.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

