Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $882,000 Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

