Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Genesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genesco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genesco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

