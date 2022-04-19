Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tompkins Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth $1,896,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 104,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

