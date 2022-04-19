Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $204.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $207.36 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $805.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $809.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $860.60 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $873.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOVO opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

