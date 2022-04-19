Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Brokerages expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) to report $143.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $142.34 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $796.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKA opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.