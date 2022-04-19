Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.14 Million

Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will announce $40.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the lowest is $39.73 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $164.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.78 million to $166.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $182.53 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $185.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 36.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.6% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 292,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

