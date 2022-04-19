ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. Equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 119.66%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

