Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 15,283 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,474,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,975,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 817,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,803,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,844,000 after acquiring an additional 804,817 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,335,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 760,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,783,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

