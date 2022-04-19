Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,664 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,841,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,616,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.78. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

