Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,813 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.50 and a beta of 1.98.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

