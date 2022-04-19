Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 8,162 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of RRC opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

