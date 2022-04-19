Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fastly were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Fastly Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.