Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in FormFactor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1,360.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 592,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King upped their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

