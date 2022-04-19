Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $135,978,000 after buying an additional 60,568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,733 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

