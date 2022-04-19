Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $107.06. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,798 shares of company stock worth $592,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.