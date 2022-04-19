Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,779 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westlake by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Westlake by 34.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Westlake by 31.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Westlake alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $126.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.