Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 20,995 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 322.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QS. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 957,174 shares of company stock worth $15,845,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 9.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.