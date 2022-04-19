Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,430 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE BKH opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.