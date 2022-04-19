Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,456 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.12 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.11.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

