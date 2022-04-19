Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,871 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $127,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

