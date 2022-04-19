Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,013 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AZEK were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZEK. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

