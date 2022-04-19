Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 31,708 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Alamos Gold by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,588,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 42,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

AGI stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.