Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,361 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 2,571.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

BKU stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.