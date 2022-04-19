Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,394 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

