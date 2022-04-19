Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,518 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

ILPT stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

