Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,553 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,306,000 after buying an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,739,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,162,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $242,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $300,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.