Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Fuels by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 498.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

