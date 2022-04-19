Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $101,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

DTM stock opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

