Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $230,946.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.