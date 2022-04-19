Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $534,000 Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

