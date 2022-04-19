Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $537,000 Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 579,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 287,174 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 417.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 84,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $44.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

