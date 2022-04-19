Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $542,000 Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $141,918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 348.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,973,000 after acquiring an additional 485,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $18,660,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

